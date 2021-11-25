At least 11 dead, dozens trapped in Russian mining accident

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Coal dust caught fire in a ventilation shaft in the Listvyazhnaya mine in the snowbound Kemerovo region, filling the mine with smoke, the TASS news agency cited local emergency services as saying.

Eleven people were found dead, Regional Governor Sergei Tsivilev said, and 46 were still underground. Dozens of others were being treated in hospital, at least some of them with smoke poisoning. Four were in critical condition.

Rescue workers and ambulances could be seen arriving at the mine’s compound in video footage, with police huddled outside as it snowed in the region roughly 3,500 km (2,175 miles) east of Moscow.

Some 285 people were inside the mine when smoke spread through the ventilation shaft, the emergency ministry said. At least 239 made it above ground, authorities said. They did not say what had caused the smoke.

