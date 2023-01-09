‘Asphyxia Due To Suffocation’ Ruled In Saraphina Stephen Homicide – One Man In Custody – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

On Tuesday, January 3, 2023, about 1:00 p.m. Officers attached to the Criminal Investigations Department, Castries, received a report of a suspicious death at TroisPiton, Castries.

On arrival, officers observed the unresponsive body of a female, identified asSaraphina Stephen, a forty-two (42) year old resident of Trois Piton.

A post mortem examination was conducted on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, whichdetermined the cause of death to be asphyxia due to suffocation.

One male is currently in custody in relation to this matter. An update will be providedin due course.

SOURCE: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force

