Asian Doll Says Fivio Foreign Shoot His Shots At Her, Fivio Says Cap

·1 min read
Home
Entertainment
Asian Doll Says Fivio Foreign Shoot His Shots At Her, Fivio Says Cap
The content originally appeared on: Urban Islandz
Asian Doll says Fivio Foreign had one drink too many when he shoot his shots at her, but he’s saying she is lying. She may as well blame it on the alcohol