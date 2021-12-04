As of December 1, updated series RD $ 2,000 bill began circulation

The Central Bank of the Dominican Republic (BCRD) announced that as of December 1, a 2,000 Dominican peso banknote, series 2021, whose production was ordered through an international public bidding process in January of this year, began circulation, with the same characteristics of the banknote with the same value in circulation, which will maintain its validity for the payment of all public and private obligations. The security features consist of a combinable thread, with the isotype of the institutional visual identity; a geometric mark in relief for the blind, a watermark of the patrician Juan Pablo Duarte that can be seen when the banknote is exposed to light, the horizontal numbering of each banknote and micro-prints in letters that can be seen with a magnifying glass. Also, the year of […]