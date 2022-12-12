Antigua Barbuda Labour Party to launch political campaign says PM Browne

Black Immigrant Daily News

The governing Antigua Barbuda Labour Party (ABLP) is scheduled to launch its political campaign on December 19.

The announcement was made on Saturday by Prime Minister Gaston Browne as he delivered a speech to mark V.C. Bird Day.

V.C. Bird Day is held to honor the nation’s first prime minister and ABLP founder, Sir Vere Cornwall Bird.

Browne, while hinting at a possible reveal of election dates, disclosed that his party’s plans to begin its pre-election campaign activities.

“We are literally a few months away from the constitutionally due date of general elections.

I know many of you are getting anxious for me to call elections and you can be assured elections are imminent, but we must commence our campaign in earnest,” he said.

Browne also stated that the party plans to enact an intense campaign, believing it to be what Sir Vere, would have wanted.

The announcement is likely to ramp up the political activities of all three major parties as the impending elections.

A general election is constitutionally due by March 2023.

The ABLP, which in the 2018 general election won 15 of the 17 seats in the Parliament endorsed its slate of candidates in July.

The main challenge to the ABLP will come from the main opposition United Progressive Party, which won one seat in the 2018 general election.

SOURCE: CNW

