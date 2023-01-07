Anthony Nunes’ Curlin’s Affair wins Security Department Trophy Loop Jamaica

Trainer Anthony Nunes and jockey Tevin Foster combined for a two-timer on Saturday’s nine-race card at Caymanas Park, including CURLIN’S AFFAIR, who closed strongly from off the pace to collar 8-1 shot PRNCSSHOOTINGSTAR in the Security Department Trophy race at five furlongs straight.

Foster and Nunes logged their first winner with MANACO, who chased even-money favourite SNIPER MAN off the lead in the sixth event at five and a half furlongs, winning at odds of 2-1.

CURLIN’S AFFAIR sealed their two-timer by closing widest from stall seven on the stands’ side, at odds of 5-2, avoiding underfoot conditions in mid-track, which slowed 3-5 favourite MAKEUPARTIST, who chased PRNCSSHOOTINGSTAR out of the straight.

CURLIN’S AFFAIR won in 58.2 by three-quarter length while MAKEUPARTIST stayed on for third behind PRNCSSHOOTINGSTAR.

Champion trainer Jason DaCosta also saddled two winners, landing back-to-back races with three-year-old BOASEY in the second event and IANNAI LINKS in the third, both surviving stewards’ enquiries.

Racing continues at the weekend with Saturday-Sunday meets.