Anguilla’s Own, Dr. Lowell Hughes, Coinventors Awarded Infectious Disease Patent

News Americas, The Valley, AI, Tues. May 02, 2023: During COVID-19 havoc, Anguillan inventors worked to prevent hospital acquired infections (HAIs), but also broadly, urinary tract (UTIs) and sexually transmitted diseases (STDs). These biocides are atomic scale matter without mutagenic consequence or antibiotic microbial resistance (AMR). Atomic scale reactions kinetically destroy viral, bacterial, and fungal species. Atomic physics prevents interference with anatomy and cell biology. Utilities are pre-surgical sterilizing scrubs, injections, phlebotomy or IV therapy as preventive measures against HAIs. The UTI epidemic (million cases a day) was disturbingly newly identified by eating meat and paradoxically colonizing the urinary tract. An aqueous suspension using diuresis renal flushes may prevent colonization including STDs.

Every government house understands microbe infections as the leading cause of untimely deaths, sepsis, and forecasted to become the leading cause of “all deaths.” Sepsis is overtaking cancers, heart-failure, accidents, and other causes cumulatively. Microbe infested planet Earth showed that COVID-19, and a 2nd pathogen was usually present with pandemic death.

Dr. Lowell Hughes is a Renaissance surgeon and polymath and a University of the West Indies graduate.

Regionally, Dr. Hughes is a Renaissance surgeon and polymath and a University of the West Indies graduate. Returning to his academic roots with this patent (lifegoal) and a broader objective for the Caribbean and Anguilla. He is coinventor of 3 other filings and awards hopefully forthcoming.

Dr. Hughes, speaking provenance-wise, “Our hardscrabble childhoods and ancestry gave us cleverness and skills that make us inventors. Knowing the ropes of intellectual property will diversify our economy, technologically” — “Our unspoiled youth grow up outdoors using imagination with boating, fishing, and machinery repair. — We must teach our schools and children about “cognitive property” — out-of-thin-air — and bolsters STEM education.”

This invention is the 5th since the COVID 19 Pandemic with “The Valley, AI” address. A British Overseas Territories innovation—hothouse, — and beyond. Had these inventions emerged in “The City of London or Slough” knighthoods would have followed. Topically, a UK economist published the scourge of sepsis by UK Prime Minister appointment; lookup: “Jim O’Neill”. His reports depict morbidity and mortality including the £100s of trillions of AMR, sepsis cost. Jim O’Neill: now “Lord Jim O’Neill” (deservingly), but no invention nor infectious disease decline.