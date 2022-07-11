Angela Yee Denies Dissing Nicki Minaj At Essence Fest

Angela Yee denies that she dissed Nicki Minaj at last weekend’s Essence music festival in New Orleans.

Last week Yee was forced to turn her comments off on Instagram as Nicki Minaj’s fans, known collectively as the Barbz, went after her for her perceived diss of the Trinidadian rapper while hosting Essence.

On social media, Nicki Minaj fans accused Yee of being unprofessional and petty as she rudely and purposely avoided acknowledging Minaj by name at all points during the show. Even when introducing Minaj ahead of her performance, Angela Yee did not call her name. Nicki Minaj was the headliner for Essence Fest, and fans were not pleased by Yee’s behavior, with many calling on Essence to never hire her again.

However, Yee explained on the Breakfast Show on Monday (July 11) that she was not allowed to name the rapper.

“I just want to put it out there, I was hosting the Hulu Livestream of the Essence Fest… and the first night Nicki Minaj was headlining where right before she went on stage or right before the concert started they said you cannot say her name for legal purposes they weren’t sure if they were going to be able to stream it, they were trying to work out and then towards the broadcast they couldn’t work it out for her to be streamed that was why nobody was able to mention her name during the Livestream,” Yee said.

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty

Her co-host Charlamagne Tha God asked her, “I heard you were hating on Nicki,” while DJ Envy did not seem to buy the explanation, “Why you don’t wana say the Queen name?”

Angela Yee, however, said she couldn’t mention the rapper’s name. However, the Barbz were not pleased with Yee since not only was it known that Nicki was a headliner and would be at the event, but the rapper was also advertised to be at the event and that her performance would be live-streamed on Hulu, which led to thousands of her fans worldwide subscribing to Hulu to see the Queen of rap during her first public performance since giving birth in September 2020.

On Monday, the Barbz did not accept Yee’s explanation. “WE DON’T GIVE A F*K APPLE HEAD, YOU WILL BE DRAGGED INTO ETERNITY,” a Minaj fan wrote on Instagram. Another fan added, “Bye lame with ya dull a**.”

Yee has been dragged years before and has bad blood with Nicki Minaj. A few years back, she was even called out by Lil Kim for trying to add fire to the beef between her and Nicki Minaj.

She had shared a video of an interview Lil Kim did years ago as she spoke about why she never liked Nicki Minaj. However, at the time Angela Yee shared the interview, the beef with Lil Kim and Minaj had calmed down. Yee’s video threatened to get the rappers’ respective fan bases riled up again, and Lil Kim was not pleased with the media personality.

“Why are we bringing this up. This interview is how many years ago?! Like really Angella Yee? This sh*t is wack but go viral,” Lil Kim had said.

Nicki Minaj has not publicly addressed Angela Yee since Essence Fest and is currently in the UK for Wireless Festival.