An entire group of men is being left out of the workforce. Here’s why

The content originally appeared on: CNN

New York (CNN Business)The labor shortage has been a defining feature of the pandemic job market and it’s not getting better any time soon. But there is a whole group of workers who are being overlooked even though they could be part of the solution.

Criminal records are keepingcertain workers from finding good jobs. This is particularly true of men in their 30s.

, according to the More than half of that group has a history of criminal conviction or arrest that keeps them from fully participating in the labor market, a study from nonprofit research group RAND Corporation released Friday found. As of January, just over one million menbetween the ages of 24and 35 were counted as unemployed, the biggest group of jobless malesaccording to the Bureau of Labor Statistics

By 35, some 64% of unemployed men have been arrested, and about 46% have been convicted of a crime, according to the study. Nearly a third of American adults have been arrested at least once, a far higher level than in comparable Western European countries.

“Employers need to understand that one big reason they cannot find the workers they need is too often they exclude those who have had involvement with the criminal justice system,” said Shawn Bushway, the study’s lead author and a senior policy researcher at RAND.

