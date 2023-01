FILE – Cristiano Ronaldo, warms up during his first training after the official unveiling as a new member of Al Nassr soccer club in in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Jan. 3, 2023. Ronaldo is not the first soccer superstar to head off to one of the world’s supposed minor leagues in the latter years of his career. Many of soccer’s biggest names like Pel?, Johan Cruyff, Zico, Xavi Hernandez and now the 37-year-old Ronaldo at Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr have found themselves prolonging their careers at unlikely soccer outposts usually for vast amounts of money. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil, File)