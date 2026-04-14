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Aid groups bidding to boost relief shipments into Iran 

14 April 2026
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This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
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Aid groups have said they’re seeking to boost humanitarian relief shipments into Iran as the effects of the United States-Israeli war hit the population.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said on Tuesday that it had delivered “life-saving” aid and medical supplies, marking one of the first humanitarian shipments since the war began.

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The shipment entered the country through Turkiye on Sunday, IFRC spokesman Tommaso Della Longa said in a statement. Iran faces a deepening humanitarian crisis after nearly six weeks of conflict that has killed more than 3,000 people, according to Iranian authorities, and displaced up to 3.2 million, he stressed.

“The operation is critical as humanitarian supply chains into Iran have been severely disrupted in recent weeks due to the conflict, making it increasingly difficult and more costly for essential medical and relief items to reach those in need,” the spokesman said.

The convoy, which departed from the Turkish capital Ankara on Friday, carried around 200 trauma kits containing emergency medical supplies along with tents and blankets.

epa12886919 People gather and view photographs of people killed in a US-Israeli airstrike on a residential building, displayed in front of the same building that was hit in Tehran, Iran, 13 April 2026. Iran and the US have failed to reach an agreement after peace talks held in Islamabad on 11 April. EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH
A residential building that was hit by a strike in Iran’s capital, Tehran  [Abedin Taherkenareh/EPA]

The Turkish Red Crescent Society also dispatched four trucks separately carrying 48 tonnes of aid, including emergency shelters, hygiene kits and first-aid supplies.

“Needs are high, medical needs in particular, but also the psychological toll on people is immense,” Della Longa said.

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He noted the toll on the Iranian Red Crescent Society has been high, confirming that the organisation had lost four relief workers in the line of duty.

The effort to respond to humanitarian needs in Iran is growing.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said on Tuesday that it had dispatched 14 trucks from Jordan carrying household supplies for around 25,000 people, including mattresses, jerry cans, kitchen sets and solar lamps.

In addition, ICRC said, 200 generators and 100 motor pumps purchased locally had been donated to the Iranian Red Crescent Society to support relief and rescue operations

Air and sea routes have been blocked by the conflict, it said, making overland crossings through Turkiye and Jordan critical for aid delivery.

The relief comes amid a fragile two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran.

According to the Turkish Red Crescent Society’s president, Fatma Meric Yilmaz, around 3.6 percent of Iran’s 90 million people have been displaced, while 62,000 homes and more than 20,000 businesses have been destroyed.

 

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