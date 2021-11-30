Against Omicron: vaccine and mask

Santo Domingo, DR Although many details about the new omicron variant of Covid-19 are still unknown, it is essential that the country be cautious with the massive activities carried out and that the population does not neglect the use of a mask, which has protection greater than 53% against to contagions. The recommendation is from the specialist in neurosurgery and student of the behavior of the Covid-19 virus, Dr. Jose Joaquin Puello, who said that something important is that apparently, vaccines are effective against the variant, hence the importance of reinforcing the strategy of convincing the population that remains to be vaccinated to do so. The new omicron variant, detected for the first time in South Africa, keeps the different countries of the world on alert, including the Dominican Republic. […]