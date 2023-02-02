AG hires ex-judge to probe disappeared Naipaul-Coolman file

Black Immigrant Daily News

Retired High Court judge Rolston Nelson. File photo

RETIRED Appeal Court judge Rolston Nelson, SC, a former judge of the Caribbean Court of Justice, has been appointed to advise the State on its next move in the débâcle which led to a court awarding $20 million to nine men once accused of killing businesswoman Vindra Naipaul-Coolman.

On Thursday, the Office of the Attorney General said AG Reginald Armour, SC, had retained Nelson to advise “on issues relevant to the missing file and the provenance of the decision” of Master Martha Alexander on Monday.

The statement provided little information, and only added that “Attorney General Armour remains consistent with his commitment to ensuring the urgent investigation and keeping the public updated on the progress of this matter.”

In addition to launching the investigation, Armour said he will be seeking legal advice on whether the State can appeal the default judgement and subsequent assessment of damages.

After the State failed to defend a malicious prosecution lawsuit (which Armour blamed on the disappearance of the case file), the nine men who sued after being acquitted of the charge of murdering Naipaul-Coolman, were collectively awarded over $20m in compensation.

