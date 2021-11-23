After station melee, is SD Metro a hotbed of contagion?

After registering today a tumult of people trying to access the Santo Domingo Metro mass transport service, the question arises as to whether it would have become a source of contagion. With half masks, without distancing, and with kilometer lines, this is how the entrance area to the Maria Montez Station located at kilometer 9 of the Duarte Highway with Gregorio Luperon Avenue appeared. The accumulation of people occurred when the agents of the Specialized Corps for Metro Security (CESMET) required the presentation of the vaccination card and the identity card as established by Resolution No. 000048 of the Ministry of Public Health. The CESMET officials proceeded to close the access doors, which further exacerbated the situation, violating all the norms and protocols previously established to prevent the spread of the virus. This situation forces the Ministry of Health to place […]