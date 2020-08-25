AES Dominicana helps storm victims

Hato Mayor, Dominican Republic.- The AES Dominicana Foundation donated 50 mattresses and 150 food ration kits to families of up to five members, with an average supply of 10 days. The delivery is part of the AES social responsibility and was developed by the Hato Mayor Solidarity Network, in support of the effects of Tropical Storm Isaías in July. AES Dominicana president Edwin De Los Santos said the donation is a reflection of the Foundation’s commitment to those most in need. “The only way for us to get ahead is by supporting each other. Together we can contribute to the well-being of our peoples and fellow citizens in these difficult situations.” Likewise, Carmén Barceló, representative of the Hato Mayor Solidarity Network, thanked AES Dominicana and its Foundation and its collaborators […]