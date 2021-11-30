Aerodom confirms start of Air Canada flights between Toronto and Santo Domingo

After more than fifteen months of air traffic being interrupted Dominican Airports Siglo XXI ( Aerodom ) confirmed the start of operations of Air Canada with the direct route Toronto-Santo Domingo -Toronto. “This operation will start soon and interested parties can access the airline’s website to find out its frequencies and cost,” the entity published on its social networks. The new and direct operation joins the opening of the Canadian market to tourism from the Dominican Republic. It is recalled that the Civil Aviation Board ( JAC ) learned of Air Canada’s request to exploit the route last August 2021, after more than fifteen months of air traffic between the DR and Canada being interrupted by the Covid-19 restrictions.