ADESA says Dominican Republic health system is in intensive care

The Alliance for the Right to Health (ADESA) will take a walk in the capital on Sunday, December 5, for a set of claims that include more significant investment and better quality of health spending, the signing of a political and social pact to prioritize and to relaunch the sector and preparing a ten-year plan focused on promoting a healthy life and preventing diseases. ADESA also advocates the expansion of the coverage of services and the elimination of the co-payment of the contributory regime of the Family Health Insurance after considering that the Health Risk Insurers (ARS) cheat the working class by limiting services that it pay in advance.