Home
Local News
ADESA says Dominican Republic health system is in intensive care

ADESA says Dominican Republic health system is in intensive care

·1 min read
The content originally appeared on: Dominican Today

The Alliance for the Right to Health (ADESA) will take a walk in the capital on Sunday, December 5, for a set of claims that include more significant investment and better quality of health spending, the signing of a political and social pact to prioritize and to relaunch the sector and preparing a ten-year plan focused on promoting a healthy life and preventing diseases. ADESA also advocates the expansion of the coverage of services and the elimination of the co-payment of the contributory regime of the Family Health Insurance after considering that the Health Risk Insurers (ARS) cheat the working class by limiting services that it pay in advance.