Abuse directed at London Hanukkah party bus investigated as a hate crime, police say

The video, filmed from inside a bus dubbed a “Hanukkah party on wheels” in central London on Monday, shows passengers subjected to a barrage of alleged anti-Semitic abuse

The Met Police are treating the incident as a hate crime, according to a Thursday statement. No injuries were reported and no arrests were made, the force said.

“The occupants of the bus were Jewish and the abuse directed at them was allegedly antisemitic in nature,” the Met statement said, adding that police were called at the time of the incident and officers were deployed. However, while police were en route, the bus “left the location to avoid any further confrontation.”

In the video, the passengers can be heard saying “we are Jewish” and “we need to go.” The video shows one of the men in the group hitting the bus with his shoe as it drove away.

