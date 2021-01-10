Abinader will visit the border area of ​​Elías Piña this Sunday

The president of the Dominican Republic, Luis Abinader, will visit the Elías Piña province’s border area this Sunday morning. The President’s Information and Press Office announced that the activity is scheduled for 10:00 in the morning. No further information was offered on what the president will do in the area or with whom he will meet. Since he assumed the Presidency, Abinader has made several trips to various provinces of the country on weekends, in which he promises works for those demarcations.