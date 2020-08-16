Abinader will take over as president of the Dominican Republic; this is the official program of the transfer of command

Regardless of the location or ceremony, at all times, the dress must be a white or light cream suit and the mandatory use of masks Santo Domingo, DR The transmission of the Presidential command of Luis Abinader, to be held today Sunday, August 16, will begin at 9:00 in the morning and will conclude at 2:30 in the afternoon. According to the presentation of the official program of this event, the first activity will begin at 9:00 in the morning with the installation of the National Assembly members in Congress. Forty-five minutes later, the arrival of the heads of the special missions will begin, and at 10:00, the heads of state or government will arrive. Once all have arrived, at 10:30 am, the oath of the new president […]