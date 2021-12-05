Abinader will invest more than RD $ 111 million in reconstruction of Guayacanes beach

San Pedro de Macoris- President Luis Abinader presided over the first piezo for the reconstruction and adaptation of the Plaza de Vendados and the Playita de Guayacanes yesterday, both works having an investment of 111 million pesos. Sixteen food modules will be created with all the equipment in this project, and roads and sidewalks will be built. In a brief speech, the president said that the Government is working to achieve two fundamental objectives in the country: economic recovery and economic relaunch. He specified that since he came to the Presidency, Abinader has not stopped undertaking all the actions and reforms that the sector demands and assured that he has worked on projects that will help to better position the tourism area and create added value locally. President contributes with […]