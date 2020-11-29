Abinader suspends 36 officials who did not declare assets

Santo Domingo, DR President Luis Abinader provisionally suspended without salary 36 public officials who have not submitted their sworn statement of assets and patrimony. The information was released yesterday afternoon by the director of Ethics and Government Integrity and presidential advisor on corruption, Milagros Ortiz Bosch, who stressed that they have the decision whether to return to their posts or not. “All these officials are removed from their posts and without enjoying a salary until they comply with the law that instituted the National Authorized and Uniform System of Sworn Declarations of Patrimony of Public Servants,” said the official, who was accompanied by the legal consultant of the Executive Branch, Antoliano Peralta. She emphasized that this legal norm has had a strict regime effort application and consequence for the first […]