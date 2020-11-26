Abinader supports reform to “shield” the Constitution

The truce comes to an end, and Abinader revives his management. Santo Domingo, DR The first 100 days of the “truce” to the government of Luis Abinader have ended. During this period, the president has defined the line by which he will be governed during his four years in office, signing agreements, traveling to meet the needs of the country and developing projects to reactivate tourism, the economy, and reduce unemployment, goals to those that must “go fast” to fulfill them, since he has assured that he has not thought about reelection. However, he accepts the idea. Although the head of state affirms that the opposition parties never gave him that “honeymoon” during his first months in office, he maintains that his government is distinguished by keeping an open dialogue […]