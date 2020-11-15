Abinader says small and medium entrepreneurs are better payers than large ones

San Francisco de Macoris, DR. The President of the Republic, Luis Abinader, recognized that the medium and small businesspeople are better payers than the big ones. The statistics support a situation that he assured. The president concluded this afternoon his two-day visit to the city of San Francisco de Macorís, in the province of Duarte, where he promised to rebuild 500 homes and support medium and small businesses. At this Saturday’s activities, President Luis Abinader said there would be a unique program to financially support beauty salon owners throughout the country so that none will abandon their training due to a lack of resources. In another aspect, the President of the Republic expressed that the medium and small companies are the most significant support of all societies, being the primary […]