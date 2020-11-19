Abinader ratifies position to reduce budget to parties by 50%

President understands that all sectors must sacrifice Santo Domingo, DR President Luis Abinader ratified his position of giving the political parties 50 percent less of the Central Electoral Board’s budget. The president understands that in the current circumstances that the country is experiencing due to the coronavirus pandemic, it is necessary for all sectors to sacrifice. “We reiterate the Government’s position of giving the political parties 50% of the resources allocated by the Central Electoral Board. We must all sacrifice at this time,” the president wrote on his Twitter account. In a speech addressed to the nation, on the occasion of his first month as president of the nation, Abinader raised the need to cut funds to the parties, arguing the economic situation the country is going through, whose […]