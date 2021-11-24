Abinader promotes health tourism in Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader aspires to promote health tourism in the Dominican Republic through the creation of a special line of credit in the National Development and Export Bank (Bandex) and the creation of a special monitoring table. The president made the announcement yesterday morning in the inauguration of a drug production plant of Laboratorios LAM in the Cybernetic Park of Santo Domingo, with an investment of RD$3.0 billion (US$140 million), where construction of an area was also begun for the production and filling of products and vaccines. Abinader explained that the idea is for Bandex to have a fund to finance projects of the same type and any other in the health area, which will have local sources and from multilateral organizations. The president highlighted the contribution of […]