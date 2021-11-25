Abinader launches “Christmas of Change” campaign

Bonao, DR The government will launch the Christmas operation “Christmas of Change,” and through the State Economic Canteens will distribute cooked and raw Christmas food to vulnerable populations nationwide. During a ceremony headed by President Luis Abinader held yesterday at the Livestock Fair, it was reported that for this purpose, several activities had been coordinated with different social organizations such as neighborhood councils, churches, clubs, peasant associations, mothers’ clubs, among others. Among the coordinated events, 500 Christmas dinners and lunches will be held for popular gatherings with neighborhood councils and social organizations throughout the country, benefiting 250 thousand people. Another 525 thousand people will benefit from installing 350 points to distribute cooked Christmas rations in different communities by deploying mobile kitchens and fixed kitchens in neighborhoods and municipalities. The operation […]