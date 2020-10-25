Abinader: “It is time to invest in the Dominican Republic”

Abinader was in favor of the country, taking advantage of its privileged geographical location to promote the nearshore and take advantage of the tendency of North American companies that are relocating their supply chains to closer markets. “This is the time to invest in the Dominican Republic and to create strategic alliances that will influence the creation of new business opportunities to strengthen the country’s competitiveness and to tighten relations with our main commercial partner,” he said. The President spoke during the “Forecast on the America and the Caribbean (Folac),” organized by the Association of American Chambers of Commerce in Latin America (AACCLA), which took place during the 28th edition of Dominican Week in the United States. During the conversation, the President highlighted the country’s benefits to attract foreign investment […]