Abinader extends state of emergency for another 45 days

President Luis Abinader extended the state of emergency yesterday for another 45 days, starting on the 16th of this month, declared in the national territory by decree 265-20 to fight the covid-19. The president adopted the 45-day extension of the state of emergency through decree 6-21, dated January 8, 2021. President Abinader specifies that within the framework of the state of emergency, control over the pandemic has been achieved, “but it is still necessary to maintain certain measures of social distancing recommended by specialized international organizations and experts in the field.” On December 21, 2020, the Executive Branch asked the National Congress to authorize the extension of the state of emergency for 45 days starting from the 16th of this month, granted by Resolution 2-21 of the 7th of this […]