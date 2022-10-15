A$AP Rocky and Rihanna No Longer Speaking To Kanye West

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna are no longer on speaking terms with Kanye West following Ye’s recent claim about Rocky.

Last week, Kanye West made a bold allegation that designer Yoon Ambush slept with A$AP Rocky. The designer has also denied the allegation and has received support from a member of the A$AP Mob. In a post last week Thursday night, Kanye shared a screenshot of a list of names where he circles Yoon’s name as well as several others. “Other fake friend opps who hearted that Tremaine Threatened me on,” he captioned the screenshot.

He posted another screenshot that read, “Ambush weak Rocky F***ed Yoon next.” In the comments section, Yoon denied the claim, writing, “Lol. Not true but okay.” A$AP Nast chimed in saying, “Keep the gang out this gz.”

A$AP Rocky has not publicly responded to Kanye West, nor has his partner Rihanna, but sources close to the Bajan billionaire exclusively told Urban Islandz that they both cut Kanye off. We’re told that Rocky and Ye were working on new music and were in regular contact with each other, but that all shifted when the G.O.O.D. Music chief made the allegations about Yoon. Rocky felt betrayed by Ye and felt the claim disrespected his baby mother, Rihanna.

“They haven’t spoken about the lie he told and believe me ASAP feels strongly about it because its like an assault on his relationship with Rih, almost like the guy trying to ruin their relationship,” sources said. “They’re one hundred percent not on speaking terms and its unlikely their recent recordings will see the light of day.”

Our sources told us that A$AP Rocky has privately denied the allegation. The Harlem rapper and Kanye West regularly spoke, and Ye and Rihanna also occasionally talked. “All of that changed after last week, all communication stopped,” sources said.

A$AP Rocky was also close friends with the late fashion icon Virgil Abloh who Kanye West also took aimed at in his rant, which further soured their friendship.

Earlier this year, Rocky and Kanye were spotted in the studio working on new music, with Pusha T also showing up to the recording. Now it seems that music will not see the light of day because of Ye’s rant.

Kanye last week hinted that he wanted to be considered as one of the artists to grace the stage alongside Rihanna, who was named as the headliner for the Super Bowl Half Time Show at the end of September.

The Donda rapper had posted on his Instagram Story a screenshot of a news headline that said he was in the line-up of artists to be chosen. However, his recent behavior brings into question whether he will be chosen for the big stage, as the artist seems bent on stirring up controversy at every opportunity.

This week has been unending with drama, and Yoon isn’t the first victim as Kanye continues to bash those who seem to disagree with him or support persons who stand up to him.

The rapper has been under fire for his controversial ‘White Lives Matter‘ shirts, which have cast a dark shadow on Paris Fashion Week with Kanye calculatingly stealing the spotlight from the fashion show. The controversy has spilled over for days after the Yeezy season 9 launch.

The rapper has been using his Instagram account as a tool to drag and bully anyone he disagrees with, including Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson whose account and handle he shared so his 17 million followers can cyberbully her, Gigi Hadid and Hailey Bieber, and others.

Since Johnson’s eloquent “read” of Kanye’s WLM shirts earlier this week, several influential persons in the fashion world have spoken up and condemned Kanye’s antics. It seems, however, that he’s ready to wage war with anyone who doesn’t seem to be on his side, including fashion designer Tremaine Emory who called him out after he claimed that LVMH boss Bernard Arnault “killed” talented designer Virgil Abloh who served as Louis Vuitton, artistic director. The designer had passed away after losing a battle with cancer almost a year ago,

The post that Yoon liked was the one where Emory did not mince words when he slammed Kanye for being a hypocrite and using Abloh’s death to further his “victim campaign” after receiving backlash for the WLM shirts. He also accused Kanye of exercising unchristian-like behaviors during the rapper’s life and shortly after his death.

“This time last year you said Virgil’s designs are a disgrace to the Black community in font of all your employees at Yeezy,” Emory said to Kanye.

While he claims that Emory has threatened him, Kanye has reverted with his own threats as well, saying on Thursday (Oct 6), “You don’t have the money to make it out of this one alive.”