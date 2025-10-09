A New Caribbean Hotel Is Coming To This Caribbean Island

News Americas, KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Thurs. Oct. 9, 2025: A new chapter in Caribbean tourism is being written in the Caribbean islands of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Sandals Resorts International, (SRI) have signed a landmark agreement for the construction of a US$500 million, (EC$1.35 billion) Beaches Resort at Mount Wynne – the largest single tourism investment in the nation’s history.

L-R: Carlos James – Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development & Culture and Adam Stewart – Executive Chairman, Sandals Resorts

The upcoming 500-room Beaches St. Vincent and the Grenadines Resort will redefine family-friendly, all-inclusive luxury on the island’s scenic leeward coast. Designed to cater to families, groups, and multi-generational travelers, the development marks a bold step in expanding the country’s tourism infrastructure and global visibility.

Built in phases, the project is expected to create nearly 2,000 direct jobs during its operational phase, offering training and employment opportunities for Vincentians across hospitality, construction, agriculture, culture, and supporting industries. The resort is scheduled to open in 2027.

Carlos James, Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development and Culture, hailed the investment as a milestone for national growth:

“This investment is a game-changer for St. Vincent and the Grenadines. It represents confidence in our tourism sector and in the Vincentian people — their talent, resilience, and hospitality. The Beaches Resort will open doors to thousands of new jobs, stimulate local enterprise, and position our country as a hub for sustainable, family-oriented tourism.”

James added that the development reflects the government’s vision of a tourism industry that drives inclusive economic growth, empowers communities, and celebrates the nation’s natural and cultural heritage.

The project follows the successful opening of Sandals St. Vincent and the Grenadines in March 2023, deepening the partnership between the Government and Sandals Resorts International. The alliance continues to strengthen St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ profile as one of the region’s rising tourism powerhouses.

Tourism officials say the Beaches development is part of a broader tourism renaissance now underway, with four major hotel projects reshaping the nation’s hospitality landscape.

In addition to the Beaches Resort at Mount Wynne, other major tourism projects currently advancing include:

A world-class Marriott Hotel at Peter’s Hope.

The revitalization of the iconic Palm Island Tourism Development Project.

The Cumberland Resort and Marina, designed to accommodate small pleasure craft and yachting visitors.

Together, these projects represent more than EC$2 billion (over US$740 million) in combined investment and are projected to create nearly 4,000 jobs across construction, tourism, and related sectors — with the Beaches Resort accounting for roughly half of that total.

The government has reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring Vincentians benefit directly from the tourism boom through training, capacity building, and local business linkages. Officials say these initiatives will help strengthen domestic industries — from agriculture to the creative economy — ensuring tourism growth translates into real, inclusive benefits for communities across the country.

As the groundwork begins for the Beaches St. Vincent and the Grenadines Resort, optimism is high that this investment will not only elevate the nation’s hospitality standards but also solidify its place as a premier tourism and investment destinationin the Caribbean.