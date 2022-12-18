A joyous Christmas up North Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

Member of Parliament for St Lucy, Peter Philips brought Christmas cheer and loads of gifts to the children of the north this weekend.

As he and his resident Santa Clause dug into their Christmas sack, the children of St Lucy were not left disappointed.

The Christmas party, hosted by the parliamentary representative, was held on the grounds of the St Lucy Parish Church Rectory on Saturday, December 17.

Those who flocked to the festive event participated in a number of games, assisted in decorating an on-site Christmas tree with the MP and were treated to free food and drinks. The children did not leave empty handed, as gifts were distributed to the those in attendance. To add to their glee, several of the little ones eagerly queued for a chance to jump in the huge character tent erected.

Speaking to Loop News, Phillips stated that the children were deserving of the seasonal treat after COVID-19 had put a halt to many celebrations over the last two years.

“I wanted to create this event for the children of St. Lucy [because] we have had two years off and I decided at the first opportunity this year that we would bring back this event. We invited children from all over, from the churches, from the schools. Every district, I believe, in St. Lucy is represented here this evening and they are certainly enjoying themselves,” he said.

When asked what special message he wished to share with his northern constituents for the season, Phillips said: “Over the past two years we have had it rough, the entire country has had it rough and we were not able to come out and regrettably person lost jobs as a result of COVID-19 and we are now back. As we celebrate this Christmas 2022…I want to say to everyone a very ‘Happy Christmas’ to all constituents everywhere, all residents and friends of St. Lucy…and wishing you all the very best for 2023!”

He extended wishes of good health, good wealth and God’s blessing to residents of St Lucy as a new year is about to unfold.

The Member of Parliament was ably assisted at the event by some members of the Kiwanis Club of Barbados North, of which he is also a member, as well as a number of constituency helpers.

NewsAmericasNow.com