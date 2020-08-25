A Dominican fairy tale of corruption

Santo Domingo.- Before being the target of the corruption investigation at the National Institute for Comprehensive Early Childhood Care (Inaipi), Berlinesa Franco seemed to have a dream life, since in addition to money and a beautiful family, she was also surrounded of powerful people with great purchasing power. Diario Libre reports that she graduated Summa Cum Laude in Marketing from the Universidad Iberoamericana (Unibe) and, was distinguished with the “Konrad Lorenz” award for academic excellence for having achieved the highest index of her class, which gave her the honor of delivering the keynote address. She married the betting-parlor baron Juan de los Santos, and the best man at her wedding was none other than then President, Danilo Medina, who later would also become one of their three children’s Godfather. Two […]