A Dominican came from England with the new strain of Covid-19

Neurosurgeon José Joaquín Puello recommends the use of a double mask. Santo Domingo, DR Given the highly contagious nature of the new British strain of the Covid-19 virus, already detected in the country in a traveler, neurosurgeon José Joaquín Puello recommends using a double mask as protection. The specialist said that although it is known that the new strain is not more aggressive, it is known that it spreads much faster, so physical distance and the use of double masks are tools of protection. He assured that many doctors already use the double mask in the country, so it is essential that the population adopt it no matter what type it is. Yesterday the country’s Health Cabinet reported that a Dominican passenger from the United Kingdom was detected carrying the […]