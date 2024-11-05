Hace 24 años que no clasifican al round robin los cuatro equipos tradicionales Allyson de Jesús Pérez interpone acción de amparo para ser trasladado a La Victoria Fiorentina informa que Bove está consciente y alerta tras coma inducido Real Hope gana primer choque ante Moca FC Yankees mejoran su oferta para retener a Juan Soto Ellen Degeneres y su esposa se mudan a Inglaterra tras la victoria de Trump en EE.UU.
Travel News

A Caribbean Black Friday Travel Deal

04 December 2024
Support us
This content originally appeared on News Americas Now.
Promote your business with NAN

News Americas, New York, NY, November 29, 2024: Get ready for a Caribbean travel deal this Black Friday.

black-friday-travel-deal

The Courtleigh Hotel and Suites, a boutique-chic gem in the heart of New Kingston, Jamaica, is offering an exclusive Black Friday/Cyber Monday Sale for 2024. Guests can enjoy up to 25% off published rates for bookings made through December 3, 2024, with stays available anytime through December 31, 2025.

“This is the perfect opportunity to plan your getaway and experience Kingston’s finest all-suite hotel,” said Nicola Madden-Greig, Group Director of Marketing and Sales. “With this deal, travelers can enjoy a year’s worth of savings just in time for the holidays.”

The promotion requires a minimum two-night stay, and blackout dates apply from December 29, 2024, to January 1, 2025, and April 25–28, 2025. Rates are subject to a 10% government tax, a 10% service charge, and a $4.00 per-room, per-night occupancy tax.

The Courtleigh Hotel, known for its elegant ambiance, personalized service, and modern amenities, offers guests a prime location close to Kingston’s top attractions like Devon House, The Bob Marley Museum, and Emancipation Park.

For more details and reservations, visit Courtleigh Hotel Specials.

Support us

Related News

05 November 2024

Blue Diamond Resorts Wins Multiple Magellan Awards for Excellence in Luxury and Innovation

05 November 2024

Luxury And Exclusivity Comes To Barbados: Royalton CHIC Resorts to Debut on the Island

04 December 2024

Experience The Magic of Christmas In The Bahamas This Holiday Season

05 November 2024

Canada Issues Travel Warnings For Five Caribbean Countries