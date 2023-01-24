87-y-o woman killed; gunmen shoots-up her house then set it ablaze Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

An 87-year-old woman died from injuries she received after her house was set ablaze by gunmen on Monday.

The woman has been identified as Hyacinth Whyte, a retiree of Tunbridge Drive, Kingston 19.

Reports from the Constant Spring police are that at about 9:50 am, men drove up in a motor vehicle and opened gunfire at Whyte’s house before setting it ablaze.

The police and units from the York Park Fire Department were alerted to conduct cooling-down operations.

Whyte’s charred remains were found among the rubble.

The scene was processed and the remains were removed to the morgue pending post-mortem.

NewsAmericasNow.com