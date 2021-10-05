701 new cases of COVID-19; one more death

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic added 701 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday after conducting 5,723 tests, during a day in which only one death was reported, for a total of 4,056 since the start of the pandemic. The country accumulates 362,103 infections, of which 6,713 cases remain active (607 more than those reported yesterday) and 351,334 correspond to recovered people. The health report also establishes an increase in accumulated positivity based on the samples processed in the last four weeks, which stands at 7.76%.