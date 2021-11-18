700 posts set up to vaccinate children and older adults against influenza

Santo Domingo, DR The country began to apply the influenza vaccine aimed at vulnerable population groups, available in 700 vaccination posts established primarily on hospitals and provincial health directorates. The information was offered yesterday by Nicole Batlle, director of the Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI). Batlle said they began with its application in nursing homes or stays of older adults and children last Monday. She urged the population that falls within vulnerable groups, including those over 65 years of age, those with chronic or immunosuppressed diseases, children from six to 23 months, and pregnant women, to get vaccinated. For several weeks, the country’s health centers have been warning of an increase in cases of patients, adults, and children with respiratory conditions, including cases of influenza. The director of the MYP recalled […]