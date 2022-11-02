50 Cent Speak On ‘Power’ Producer Randall Emmett Calling Him N-Word Allegedly

50 Cent is speaking out on Power producer Randall Emmett allegedly calling him the n-word.

If it’s one thing we can count on, it’s that 50 Cent is going to give his side of the story. The veteran rapper has reacted to the allegations that he was on the receiving end of a racial slur from Power producer Randall Emmett.

The allegations surfaced following an article in the Los Angeles Times, which states that one of Emmett’s former assistants, Martin G’Blae, filed a lawsuit against the film and TV executive yesterday November 1.

The suit accuses Emmet of enabling a hostile workplace because of racial discrimination. G’Blae accused Emmett of making racist comments about Black performers. Some of the names he mentioned included 50 Cent, Cardi B and Quavo.

Another tidbit coming out of the filing is that Emmett once called 50 “this fucking n-gger.” It is claimed that the words were spoken in August 2020 and were made after Emmett read the “Candy Shop” rapper’s book Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter.

G’Blae alleged that after reading the book, Emmett said: “All you guys are alike. All you guys do is hustle people,” before throwing the book at him.

Well, 50 had no love for Emmett when he heard about the Times story. Taking to Instagram earlier today, he posted: “This does not surprise me this guy is a real piece of sh*t. Randell(Sorry Fofty) Emmett, but wait is he canceled for this?”

He made the post alongside a shot of the article. Of course, that was not enough for the New York rapper who trolled Emmett some more to drive his point home. In another post, he shared a clip of Emmett’s ex-wife Lala Kent when she admitted she had a crush on 50 Cent since “In Da Club” in an interview with E!

“This is what probably got Randell Emmett so mad that he went off on his assistan. STARZ is going to pull him off production credits no major company will allow this kind of behavior,” he captioned that one.

Emmett’s attorney Suann MacIsaac has continued to deny the allegations, and according to her, Emmett is looking forward to vigorously defending the suit.