50 Cent Sides With Lil Durk In 6ix9ine Beef Performed At ‘7220’ Tour In New York

50 Cent is rocking with Lil Durk despite beef with his former “son” 6ix9ine.

Lil Durk is having the best year of his career. The 29-year-old rapper has been making money moves since the start of the year, dropping his first album, 7220, which has been doing well on the charts. He has also been touring to promote the album on his 7220 Tour.

Before becoming a government informant, 6ix9ine was riding high with 50 Cent calling him his son and giving his career a big boost. After learning he was a snitch, 50 Cent dropped Tekashi 69 like a bad habit, and the two have not spoken to each other since. Fast forward two years, 69 is beefing with Lil Durk, and 50 Cent does what 50 Cent does best, side with the Chicago rapper and give him a huge cosign by making a surprise appearance on his tour.

As Lil Durk makes his way across the country with his new tour, he invites other rappers to make cameo appearances at various venues in their cities. Over the weekend, it was 50 Cent’s turn to show up and show out in New York.

Lil Durk, who was born Durk Derrick Banks, rolled into the ‘Big Apple’ over the weekend and had Fifty make a guest appearance to thrill his east coast fans with “Many Men,” and the surprised crowd went wild once they caught on to what was happening. Fifty was in his element as the crowd was hyped up and excited to see him as they were singing along to the song’s lyrics, many with lighters in the air.

The two rappers have been friends for a while, with 50 Cent publicly expressing how much he enjoys what Lil Durk brings to the rap game musically, so having the “In Da Club” entertainer pass through and show some love was both a logical and smart move on the part of “ Viral Moment” artiste. Fifty has also utilized Dirk alongside Jeremih to do the theme song for ‘Power Book IV.’

Lil Durk’s ticket prices ranged from $90 to $110, and the Manhattan Center was jam-packed with fans who came out to hear Durk go hard with both his old material as well as songs on the new album, such as “Ahhh Ha,” “Pissed Me Off,” “Golden Child” and “Broadway Girls.” The “7220” tour kicked off earlier in April in Phoenix, Arizona, and will run for 17 dates across the United States. Durk has less than a hand full of shows left on his tour calendar, and he will close out in his hometown of ‘Chi-Town’ at the United Center on May 2.

7220 is Lil Durk’s seventh studio album, and it was released on March 11, 2022, by Alamo Records, Only the Family, and Sony Music. It offers guest features from Future, Morgan Wallen, Summer Walker, and Gunna. Upon its release last month, it debuted at No. 1 on the US Billboard 200 charts, earning 120,500 album-equivalent units in its first week of release.