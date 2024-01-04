50 Cent Salutes Uncle Murda For Dissing Diddy On ‘Rap Up 2023 Pt. 2’

50 Cent is having a field day with Uncle Murda’s Rap-Up 2023 recap, in which the rapper puts Diddy on blast.

As Uncle Murda says in his latest annual Rap-Up, he has become a part of the holidays, just like Mariah Carey. Every new year, fans look forward to the G-Unit rapper airing out all of hip-hop’s messiest controversies from the previous year, like an annual event, and 2024 was no different. Apparently, 2023 was replete with controversy in the hip-hop community, so much so that Uncle Murda unleashed a part two yesterday (January 2).

In the sequel titled “Rap Up 2023 Pt 2,” the New York rapper took aim at Diddy, who has had sexual assault allegations piling up against him ever since he settled a lawsuit of the same nature by former Bad Boy artist and his ex-girlfriend Cassie. The track has quickly gone viral following its release as fans cannot get enough of the rapper’s crude and relentless bars about Diddy, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Will Smith, Keefe D, and more.

Uncle Murda IG

Ever since Diddy has been hit with back-to-back sexual assault lawsuits, 50 Cent has appeared unable to bring himself to take his foot off the music mogul’s neck. The TV producer has completely dedicated his usual Instagram trolling to Diddy’s downfall and even announced that he is producing a documentary with the working title Surviving Diddy, revealing that the proceeds will go to sexual assault victims.

It came as no surprise that Fifty was the first person to endorse Uncle Murda’s latest “Rap Up” online. Taking to Instagram, his forte, to share a snippet from the viral video, 50 Cent wrote, “2023 Rap up @unclemurda went crazy [laughing emojis] @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi,” he captioned the clip.

“He was controlling her, had her on some scared sh*t/ Paying other n***as to f*ck her while he watch, that’s some weird sh*t,” Uncle Murda raps. “I’m like, did he do it? Did he drug her? Did he rape her?/ If you ain’t do the sh*t Diddy, why did you pay her?”

Over in the comments section for the song and video on YouTube, fans are also praising Uncle Murda for not holding back. “Damn, Murda got real foul on this one!!! Hope there’s a pt. 3,” one fan wrote. “THIS WAS A KNOCKOUT PUNCH!” another chimed. Others were in awe of the artistry, writing, “Damn, this one gave me chills” and “The lyrics, the beat, the video, the editing.. masterpiece.” 50 Cent clearly agrees as he cosigns the track ahead of his upcoming doc.

What do you think of Uncle Murda’s “Rap Up 2023” and 50 Cent’s reaction?