50 Cent Roasts T.I. and Boosie Badazz Over Spat About Snitching

50 Cent seems to be tickled by Boosie Badazz getting mad at T.I. after he shared a story that he was ready to rat out his dead cousin to save his skin.

Loyalty is a big deal in hip hop, and snitching is one of the gravest sins to be committed. When Tip told the story, many were quick to call him out because not only was T.I. accused of cooperating with authorities in the past, but his story also made many in hip hop, like Boosie Badazz, want to cut ties with him immediately.

On Thursday, 50 Cent also reacted to the entire fiasco, with Boosie calling off plans for them to release a joint album. Sharing a video on his account- ‘Tip Harris takes it to trial ft Boosie & Judge Mathis’ 50 Cent commented on the hilarious edited video of the respective interviews to make it seem like the rapper are responding to each other.

“I said i got the best lawyers money can buy, they said woulda got me 10 or maybe 9, I said well how do you explain how homie breezed, They said you keep ya mouth shut or you eat the cheese. YOU SO TUFF,” 50 Cent said.

The rapper’s post left fans in snitches at how it was edited, while others felt he was trying to reignite his beef with T.I.

In the video, Boosie’s clip from his Vlad interview this week was edited in as if on the stand testifying, where he shouts, “I think he went up there and just got to f**king talking.”

T.I. is also edited in with clips from his 2020 podcast ExpediTIously juxtaposed as him responding to Boosie Badazz, where he tells the story about the charges and his late cousin, Toot.

“We caught those gun cases, Toot died. My lawyer said, ‘Well, you know, I could make everything go away if it was Toot’s, it was Tremel’s,’” he said. “After he had passed, I had a talk with him,” he says.

T.I. went on, “Toot said, ‘I’ll take all the charges you got! If you can walk away free and put it on me, goddamn right! ‘Cause I’ll be damned if they gon’ come and muthafucking extradite me from here!’”

It seems that 50 Cent is the latest person to disbelieve T.I.s story as some followers also questioned how he spoke to a dead man and got permission.

On Wednesday, the Atlanta trapper responded to Boosie, who said they are no longer dropping their joint album because he was a “rat” if the story was true.

T.I., however, said he had embellished the story and used it to make a point and that it wasn’t a confession since he also had paperwork to prove exactly what happened.