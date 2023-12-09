50 Cent Connects Rick Ross To Diddy Drama With Women

50 Cent is not easing up off Rick Ross and Diddy, two of his arch rivals in the game.

The G-Unit honcho seems to be reveling in the downfall of the Bad Boy Records head, and he’s now dragged his longtime nemesis, Ricky Rozay in as he hinted that the “Hustlin” rapper might have some skeletons in his closet to his close friendship with Diddy and his lyrics that speaks to him drugging and raping women.

50 Cent’s beef with Diddy has taken on a heightened level of trolling as he seemingly enjoys that the Bad Boy Entertainment mogul is going down for his wild acts towards women that have resulted in four (4) sexual assault lawsuits.

On Wednesday afternoon, another lawsuit dropped with a victim who claimed that Diddy, ex-president of Bad Boy Ent. Harve Pierre and another man gang-raped her after drugging her during a visit to his New York music studio in 2003. The woman also showed photos of her at the studio as proof that Diddy cannot deny knowing her or her being there. She claimed he flew her to NY on her private jet, and there she was allegedly plied with drugs and alcohol before Diddy raped her over a bathroom sink and watched as the third man raped her.

Diddy Yung Miami @IG

Pierre, who is facing a separate lawsuit by a former employee who claimed he raped her, has not reacted to the lawsuit.

However, 50 Cent, who has been teasing a Surviving Diddy documentary, seemingly hinted that not just Diddy needs to be investigated. He reposted part of Rick Ross’ lyrics from the 2013 song “U.O.E.N.O.” where he seemingly hinted at using the date rape drug molly to lure women before raping them- “Put molly all in her champagne/ She ain’t even know it / I took her home and I enjoyed that, she ain’t even know it.”

The rapper also reposted a TMZ headline where he announced that all proceeds from the documentary he is doing would be donated to benefit sexual assault victims.

As if it wasn’t clear that he was making a clear connection between Diddy’s lawsuits and Rick Ross, he also posted an image of Diddy and Rick Ross at a party some years ago.

In another post, he reposted an interview from the Art of Dialogue where Bad Boy Records’ former artist Mark Curry claimed that he knew about “freak offs” Diddy mentioned that would take place in the studio and at different entertainer’s houses.

According to Curry, at parties, there would be two sets of Moet bottles; one set was for women to make them “slippery.” He does say that a lot of women were consenting to be at the party, although that doesn’t necessarily mean consent to be drugged and sexually assaulted. The video of Curry was also edited to bring in Rick Ross’ verse and show several photos of Diddy and Rick Ross with women.

In another post, 50 Cent wrote, “My God 17 [shocked emoji] was no one off limits [?] This documentary is gonna blow you away! Diddy do it, or Not coming soon!” Fifty wrote on his Instagram account.

Diddy broke his silence shortly after the fourth lawsuit was released to the public, demanding that “enough is enough.” The rap mogul said he was falsely accused and promised to fight for his name and legacy and protect his future and children’s inheritance.