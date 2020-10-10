48 Covid-19 deaths in the Dominican Republic so far in October

Santo Domingo, DR A total of 48 deaths by Covid-19 were registered in the bulletins of the Ministry of Public Health during October, which projects a positive result in relation to last September. During the first 8 days of September, 176 deaths were registered, with an accumulated for that month of 343. Similarly, in that same period in the course of August, 131 deaths were reported, for a total of 560. This continues a downward trend in the administration of Luis Abinader. In fact, since the first day in Abinader’s National Palace, the Ministry of Public Health has reported 676 deaths from Covid-19 (avg 225/month), compared to 405 reported by the previous administration during its last month in office. Another encouraging aspect of the management of the pandemic by both […]