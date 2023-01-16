4-Day weather report – Cold front affecting Barbados Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

Here’s the weather discussion for today and the next four days, according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Monday, January 16, 2023:

As moisture and instability previously associated with the area of convergence are advected westward, conditions across the central islands will improve briefly. Elsewhere, weather conditions similar to overnight will persist. Notably, however, cloudiness and shower activity across the Leewards will be due to a cold front. Towards evening, a weak surface to low-level shearline, will cause a resurgence in cloudy conditions and periods of shower activity across the region.

Barbados Forecast Max/Min Temps: 29/22

Tuesday, January 17, 2023:

The shear line will continue to affect the island chain bringing light to moderate showers under cloudy skies. These initial conditions will give way to more settled conditions during the evening as the shear line moves westward and a ridge pattern rebuilds across the region

Barbados Forecast Max/Min Temps: 29/22

Wednesday, January 18, 2023:

The likelihood of shower activity across the region will be low as under the influence of the Atlantic high-pressure system.

Barbados Forecast Max/Min Temps: 29/22

Thursday, January 19, 2023:

The Atlantic high-pressure system will be the dominant feature with generally, dry and stable mid-levels providing a restrictive cap to convection and thereby limiting significant shower activity.

Barbados Forecast Max/Min Temps: 29/22

