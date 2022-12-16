3 held in Moruga with high-powered rifles, ammo

Black Immigrant Daily News

Moruga police arrested three people on Thursday for having two high-powered guns and a quantity of ammunition.

Led by Sgts Toussaint and Charles, police searched a house at La Lune Village and found two AR-15 assault rifles with two magazines, 45 rounds of 5.56 ammunition and one round of .38 special ammunition.

The three, aged 29, 32, and 46, are from central, southwestern and north Trinidad and had been staying at the house.

The police received information and intercepted a car carrying the three suspects. They found a .38 revolver with five rounds of .38 ammunition, then got a warrant and searched the house.

The exercise occurred between 5 pm and 7 pm and included Cpl Guevara with PCs Ramnarine, Balkaran, Ward, Clement and Mohammed and WPC Cooper.

Once charged, the suspects will face a Princes Town magistrate.

The police believe they might be responsible for several crimes in the southern and other divisions.

Investigations are ongoing.

NewsAmericasNow.com