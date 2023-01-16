3.8 Magnitude earthquake less than 30km off Dominica Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

Out of the series of earthquakes occurring across the length and breadth of the Caribbean region over the past few weeks and few days, the closest tremor to an island was recorded yesterday, January 15, off Dominica.

The event registered at 7:39 am on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at a magnitude of 3.8.

The epicentre of this most recent earthquake was merely 27 km to the North East of Roseau, Dominica.

Prior to this, the closest to a landmass would have been an earthquake off Castries, St Lucia. Said quake happened on January 10, with an epicentre 43 km off St Lucia in the South East direction. That quake was a 3.6 on the Richter Magnitude Scale.

Report from the University of the West Indies (UWI) Seismic Research Centre (SRC):

DATE AND TIME:

2023-01-15 07:39 am (Local Time)

2023-01-15 11:39 (UTC)

MAGNITUDE: 3.8

LOCATION:

Latitude: 15.41N

Longitude: 61.17W

Depth: 147 km

NEARBY CITIES:

Roseau, Dominica, 27 km, NE

Fort-de-France, Martinique, 90 km, N

Point-?-Pitre, Guadeloupe, 101 km, SE

*distance and direction to epicentre

NewsAmericasNow.com