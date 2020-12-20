22 luxury apartments seized from Canadian accused of fraud and laundering

The apartments, which are part of the Boca del Mar tower, and their seizure, is part of the investigations carried out by the Specialized Attorney’s Office after a request for International Legal Assistance from the Canadian authorities SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic – The Specialized Anti-Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Prosecutor’s Office, together with the Administration and Custody of Seized Assets Unit of the Attorney General’s Office, seized 22 luxury apartments in Boca Chica, acquired with money from the millionaire Ponzi scheme that defrauded some 600 people in Canada. The apartments, which are part of the Boca del Mar tower, and their seizure is part of the investigations being carried out by the Specialized Attorney’s Office after a request for International Legal Assistance from the Canadian authorities. The Government of […]