2020 closed leaving unflattering COVID-19 figures

Santo Domingo, DR The Dominican Republic closed the year 2020 with a list of 2,416 deaths and an official record of 172,218 affected by COVID-19, a virus that marked its entry into the national territory just ten months ago, on March 1. The latest report for 2020, number 288 that includes the virus’s behavior until December 31, records those figures captured through the epidemiological surveillance carried out by health authorities. It also ends with not very flattering figures: a high number of active cases of the virus established as of December 31 at 38,259 and a daily positivity of 22.45%, while that of the last four weeks stood at 16.42%. The World Health Organization (WHO) establishes that for positivity to be considered under control, it should be below 10%, with […]