200 hinterland communities to get solar electricity this year

Solar PV array (3.16kWp) installed on the roof of the Kamwatta Primary School facing the southern end

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips has reiterated that Guyana will this year receive some 30,000 solar panel systems, to distribute to households across 200 hinterland communities.

PM Phillips told the Parliamentary Committee of Supply Monday evening, that 10,000 solar panels are expected to arrive in the first quarter of this year, while 10,000 of the systems will meet in the second quarter and another 10,000 by year end.

“So, it is our expectation that by the end of this year all 30,000 of the solar panel systems will be in the country and they will be distributed in 200 hinterland communities,” the Prime Minister stated.

He said the overall aim is to bridge the energy divide, citing that it is his agency’s responsibility to bridge the internet and electricity gaps.

“I assure you that the Office of the Prime Minister will be working with the other ministries including the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs to distribute the 30,000 solar panels based on a needs basis.

“Mr. Speaker, we are committed to transparency, and as the information becomes available, we will communicate with the general Guyanese public and certainly the opposition side of the house…This project will benefit all of us,” he added.

The hinterland solar project follows the signing of a US $7.2 million Line of Credit agreement between the Governments of Guyana and India, back in September 2021.

The signing coincided with the 57th anniversary celebration of Indian Technical Economic Cooperation (ITEC) day.

